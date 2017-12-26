Presidential order appoints Chairman of Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund Management Board - LIST

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on appointment of Fahri Kazimov as the Chairman of the Management Board of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to the order, Fahri Khanhuseyn Kazimov was appointed Chairman of the Management Board of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals on bringing the acts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in line with this Order within two months.

According to another order of the President, below-mentioned people has been appointed members to the Board of Trustees of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Sevinj Hasanova– Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Huseynov – Deputy Finance Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Idris Isayev – Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Vadim Khubanov – Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank (CBA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Kamil Heydarov – Head of the Monetary and Fiscal Policy Issues Sector of the Economic Policy and Industry Issues Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.