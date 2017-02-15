Presidential instructions granted a three-room apartment in Baku to National Hero's family

Measures underway on construction of private house in plot of land allocated in Gusar district

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the state provides comprehensive attention and care to the family of National Hero Chingiz Gurbanov.

Report informs, head of state Ilham Aliyev has instructed relevant state authorities for strengthening social security of Chingiz Gurbanov's family, as well as allocation of three-room apartment in Baku and implementation of repair works in the apartment. In addition, measures are underway on construction of a private house in the plot of land allocated for the National Hero's family in Gusar district.

Notably, a soldier of Azerbaijani Army Chingiz Salman Gurbanov was martyred on December 29, 2016 while rebuffing sabotage and subversive activity of intelligence group of the Armenian armed forces.

Chingiz Gurbanov’s body was returned to Azerbaijan on February 5, 2017, as a result of regular talks between relevant government agencies and international organizations under instruction of President Ilham Aliyev. After a solemn farewell ceremony in Baku, martyr Ch.Gurbanov was buried in Gusar district on February 6, where he was born.

On February 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed the order awarding soldier Chingiz Gurbanov the name of the “National Hero of Azerbaijan” for his special services for protection of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Republic and personal heroism during fulfillment of combat mission.

On February 9, the head of state met with family members of National Hero Chingiz Gurbanov.