Presidential Aide: “The referendum should be considered as continuation of reforms in the country"

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ "In October this year, the country's 25th independence anniversary will be celebrated in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has developed a lot in this process."

Report informs, Assistant of Azerbaijani President on Public and Political Affairs, Head of the Social and Political Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov said at a seminar-conference in Baku on theme "The role and responsibilities of mass media at the pre-referendum campaign".

A.Hasanov stated that the Constitution of Azerbaijan has been amended twice: "It was in 2002 and 2003. For the third amendment on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, the draft Act has been presented. Neighboring states have also adjusted the constitution to the current realities. In fact, social orders from the community make it necessary."

He recalled that year 2016 has been declared the year of reforms.

Assistant to the President added that the Referendum Act should be considered as continuation of reforms in the country: "The changes to further improve the activities of public authorities. In democratic countries, to prepare the people for the voting process is a serious issue. State agencies and the media play an important role in this matter."

He said that the role of mass media at the pre-referendum campaign were listed in the Law “On Mass Media" and regulations of the Central Election Commission: "A journalist card is enough to observe the vote. The media should create equal conditions for everybody. Media should be fully independent. We consider the media as partner, as a defender of national interests. It should be noted with regret that some media outlets are posting some referendum materials that are not true.

More than 5 thousand media outlets have been registered in Azerbaijan. Anyone can express his/her free opinion. In other words, anyone can create a blog and express an opinion. The state supports the development of the media. In turn, the media should act within the law."