Presidential Administration clarifies reason of not sending Referendum Act draft to Venice Commission

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ There are reasons for not sending the draft Referendum Act to the Venice Commission. No additional powers have been granted to the president in the considered draft amendment. Key issue is the formation of work of the executive authority, changes are for this reason.

Report informs, Chief of Legislation and Legal Examination Department of the Presidential Administration Shahin Aliyev said at a press conference held in regard with the Venice Commission's negative opinion on the referendum on September 26, 2016 in order to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sh.Aliyev stated that the Azerbaijani government doesn't consider the amendments of important nature: Therefore, we didn't sent the draft to the Venice Commission'.