 Top
    Close photo mode

    President signs law making about 300 amendments to Criminal Code

    Some deeds have been decriminalized

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the Criminal Code.

    Report informs, generally about 300 amendments were made to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    A number of items have been removed from the code. The deeds were decriminalized by removing criminal elements from the Criminal Code. These are mainly crimes against property and crimes committed by negligence. In addition, some deeds have been decriminalized by raising the criminal liability for a number of criminal offenses. The liability limit was increased 5-fold.

    Other provisions of this law come into effect from December 1, 2017.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi