President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko phones President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 12, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs referring to the press service of the President of Azerbaijan, Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential election, and wished him success in his presidential activities towards ensuring the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan and the country`s development.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Alexander Lukashenko for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state hailed the development of the friendly relations between the two countries, and expressed their confidence that the bilateral ties will continue to expand.