President approves law on punishment for restricting movement on Caspian coast

Baku. 15 January.REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on changes to Administrative Offences Code.

Report informs, in accordance with document, law on punishment of persons, restricting movement on Azerbaijani coast of the Caspian sea has come into force.

In accordance with the amendment, physical persons will be fined of 4 thousand manats, officials 8 thousand manats and legal persons 40 thousand manats for restricting movement to coast in that plot of land without decision of relevant executive power.

At the same time, physical persons will be fined of 5 thousand manats, officials 10 thousand manats, legal persons 50 thousand manats for recommitting by persons, who have received administrative penalty during a year.