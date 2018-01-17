President inaugurates administrative building and substations of Baku Distribution Network

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the administrative building, as well as substation No 220, 110- kV "Yasamal 1 substation", 110-kV Gobu substation and substation No 120 of the Baku Distribution Network of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company in Khatai district, Baku.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the facilities.

Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the administrative building and the substations.