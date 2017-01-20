President Ilham Aliyev visits Alley of Martyrs

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Alley of Martyrs to commemorate victims of the bloody January tragedy.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at 'Eternal Flame' monument.

Special Exemplary Military Orchestra of the Ministry of Defence played national anthem of Azerbaijan.

State and government officials, leaders of religious communities in Azerbaijan, ambassadors of foreign countries to Azerbaijan, representatives of international organizations also paid tribute to martyrs of January 20.

PM Artur Rasizade, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev attended the event.