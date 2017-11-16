President Ilham Aliyev views "Zahmat-Ruzi" LLC in Absheron district

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has familiarized himself with the activities of "Zahmat-Ruzi" LLC in Absheron district.

Report informs, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state of the investment projects financed by the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support, preferential loans for advanced technology-based investment projects, as well as production and processing enterprises, which were built, are under construction and will be created in Absheron district.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the production process of meat and dairy products manufactured by “Zahmat-Ruzi" LLC and marketed under "SAB"- "Made in Azerbaijan" brand.