President Ilham Aliyev viewed Flag Square and Flag Museum in Khachmaz

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed conditions created at the Flag Square and Flag Museum in Khachmaz.

    Report informs, the head of state was informed that the construction of the Flag Square and Flag Museum started in 2014 and was completed in 2015.

    The Flag Square occupies an area of 1 hectare. The flagpole here stands 85 metres in height. Green areas were created, ornamental trees and flowers were planted, and a fountain was built in the square. There are also an exhibition hall and two verandas here.

