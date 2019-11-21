President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at newly built part of Sumgait Boulevard Complex

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at newly built part o

21 November, 2019 16:16

https://report.az/storage/news/83abfb1c87f7878b2f6472e874d5df2f/99107264-5563-459e-a1c4-e889dc11146a_292.jpg President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at the newly built part of Sumgait Seaside Boulevard Complex, Report informs citing AzerTag.