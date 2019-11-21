 Top

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at newly built part of Sumgait Boulevard Complex

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at newly built part o

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at the newly built part of Sumgait Seaside Boulevard Complex, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi