    President Ilham Aliyev viewed 23rd World Food Azerbaijan 2017 and 11th CaspianAgro 2017

    President Ilham Aliyev and First lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed booths at the exhibitions

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed World Food Azerbaijan 2017 and CaspianAgro 2017 exhibitions at Baku Expo Center.

    Report informs, Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva about the exhibitions.

    A total of 331 companies representing 28 countries are participating in the World Food Azerbaijan 2017 and the CaspianAgro 2017 exhibitions. 70 per cent of these companies are foreign exhibitors, while 30 per cent are local ones.

