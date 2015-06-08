 Top
    Close photo mode

    President of Azerbaijan reviewed Azerbaijani House in National Flag Square

    he House will offer entertaining programs to athletes and visitors of the city

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani House will open in National Flag Square on June 13.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter Leyla Aliyeva have reviewed the conditions created in Azerbaijani House.

    The head of state was informed that every night the results of the competitions, successes of athletes will be discussed in Azerbaijani House during the First European Games, and celebrations in honour of the winners will be arranged. The House will offer entertaining programs to athletes and visitors of the city.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi