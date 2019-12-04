 Top

President Ilham Aliyev receives new heads of executive power

resident of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Rustam Khalilov on his appointment as head of Hajigabul District Executive Authority and Vugar Novruzov on his appointment as head of Naftalan City Executive Authority, Report informs citing AzerTag.

