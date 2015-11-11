President Ilham Aliyev receives the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received UN Resident Coordinator Antonius Broek as he ends his diplomatic mission in the country, Report informs.

The head of state hailed Antonius Broek`s successful diplomatic activity in the country, and said that he was honored with a high reward of Azerbaijan - the “Taraggi” medal - on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the United Nations for his fruitful contributions to the implementation of the UN`s projects in Azerbaijan in a variety of fields. The Azerbaijani President presented the medal to the diplomat. Touching upon the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with the level of partnership and practical implementation of various important projects.

UN Resident Coordinator Antonius Broek thanked the head of state for awarding him the “Taraggi” medal, and described it as a high recognition of their activities.

During the meeting, the sides expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN would be further successfully implemented.