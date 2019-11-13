President Ilham Aliyev received chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company Javid Gurbanov, Report informs citing AzerTag.
https://report.az/storage/news/33e71b4719b6299978d4a4872f8d7269/06aaa8f8-4db1-4516-aaec-fec627ca3f56_292.jpg
