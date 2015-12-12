President Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ December 12 marks the 12th anniversary of the death of the architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijan, world-renowned politician, national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his son Heydar Aliyev have visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Parliamentarians, ministers, committee and company heads, public figures also visited the Alley of Honors.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the national leader`s grave.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

President Ilham Aliyev and his son Heydar Aliyev put flowers at the grave of the national leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Flowers were also put at the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

Among those in attendance at the commemorative ceremony were Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev and other officials.