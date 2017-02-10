 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new service center of No.1 post office branch in Baku

    The head of state and his spouse reviewed the center

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted the inauguration of a new service center of No.1 post office branch in Baku by the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies after reconstruction work.

    Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

    Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state about the new service center.

    The President and his spouse reviewed the center.

