President Ilham Aliyev: Evil forces cannot affect our policy and will

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Every day, our power is growing, our potential is gaining strength. The forces that want to cast a shadow to our success are using various methods. We are subjected to dirty campaigns. The campaigns on lie, calumny, slander will not have any effect. Azerbaijani people do not believe in these lies, slanders. Because Azerbaijani people believe in their leadership. The last presidential elections proved this once again. "

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting of heads of the country`s law enforcement bodies.

"We have been subjected to smear campaigns through foreign media outlets. It will not be effective as well. Our foreign relations are expanding. Azerbaijan has great respect throughout the world. These attempts are nonsense. Evil forces cannot affect our policy and will. They have nothing, but terror. It will not work for us, as before. Azerbaijan demonstrates its strength and will continue to do so.

All criminals will be brought into justice and they will response before court, nation and justice. We have enough capacity to provide it.

Some of the criminals have been detained. Operative -search operations will be continued. I can say with certainty that nobody can escape responsibility. The Azerbaijani people can be convinced that Azerbaijan will continue to develop and prosper. We will ensure the happy future of the people of Azerbaijan”, the head of state said.