President Ilham Aliyev congratulates police on occasion of 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Police

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the police on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Police.

Report informs, Fuad Alasgarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in coordination and military issues of the law enforcement agencies read a congratulatory letter at the solemn ceremony held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Police

The letter notes that this date is not significant only for internal affairs but also for the independent state of Azerbaijan. "After independence in 1991, the country was in uncontrolled state. It had a negative impact on police bodies, and the criminogenic situation was out of control. Heydar Aliyev's return to political leadership in 1993 saved the country from the abyss. Today policy of Heydar Aliyev is successfully pursued. Human rights are fairly protected in the country. Azerbaijani police is the main state institution in the protection of statehood. I am confident that the Azerbaijani police will continue the fight against crime successfully. "