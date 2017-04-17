President Ilham Aliyev chairs republican conference of non-oil exporters in Yevlakh - UPDATED

© Azertag.az

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is chairing the republican conference of non-oil exporters in Yevlakh.

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Speakers at the event included Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, chairman of Wine Exporters' and Producers' Association Elchin Madatov, chairman of Hazelnut Producers and Exporters Association Ismayil Orujov, CEO of Azersun Holding Savaş Uzan, Executive Director of Az-Granata LTD Rovshan Farhadov, CEO of Gok-NUR Baku LLC Farid Farhadzade, founder of D-Fruits Farming Isamaddin Damirov and Business Incubator participant Ariz Mikayilov.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev made a closing speech at the conference.

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said practical measures have been taken to promote Made in Azerbaijan brand worldwide. The brand is already gaining world fame, said the President. The head of state said several export missions have been dispatched to foreign countries, adding that this has been of great benefit. “We decided to open Azerbaijani trading houses in several countries, and we are already close to doing it. All steps taken by the state create additional opportunities for entrepreneurs.”

The head of stat said: “We need to try to completely provide ourselves with consumer products in the next 3-4 years. This will create additional opportunities for export.” “We should constantly increase production in order to fully meet the domestic demand and present competitive export products.

President Ilham Aliyev also stressed the importance of food security, saying Azerbaijan is close to completely providing its food security.