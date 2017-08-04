President chairs republican conference on development of sericulture, tobacco and hazelnut production in Gakh - UPDATED

© President.az

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a republican conference on the development of sericulture, tobacco and hazelnut production in Gakh district.

Report informs, the head of state made an opening speech at the event.

Speakers at the event included Head of Gakh District Executive Authority Musa Shakiliyev, Head of Shaki City Executive Authority Elkhan Usubov, chairman of the Board of Shaki Ipek OJSC Nizami Garibov, Head of Zagatala District Executive Authority Mubariz Ahmadzade, Head of Zardab District Executive Authority Lutvali Babayev, chairman of Hazelnut Producers and Exporters Association Ismayil Orujov, Head of Fuzuli District Executive Authority Ali Aliyev, head of Daghlar Farming in Zagatala district Telman Hasratov and Head of Balakan District Executive Authority Islam Rzayev.

President Ilham Aliyev made a closing speech at the conference.

***09:41

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is chairing a republican conference on the development of sericulture, tobacco and hazelnut production in Gakh district.

Report informs, the head of state made an opening speech at the event.