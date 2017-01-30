President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani citizen in focus of our success

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Implementation of the State programs for socio-economic development has lead to changes in our regions. Today's conference is the 14th. Already for fourteen years, in the beginning of each year, we assess works carried out, reveal shortages and make action plan for future. Staying true to the tradition, we hold the conference this year, too. The event is attended by heads of central and local executive bodies, representatives of leading business organizations. After the first part, the event will continue its work. I am confident that discussions to be held will allow to form an opinion on the additional works".

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told at the conference dedicated to summary of third year implementation of State Program on social and economic development of regions in 2014-2018.

"We have been able to make effective use of natural wealth - oil as well as strengthened our country, established powerful state and live as an independent country for 25 years. We have built cities, created a good life for ourselves. Greater works will be carried out in the future. Of course, Azerbaijani citizen is in focus of all our successes. If not support of the people, we could not realize all these works. Therefore, Azerbaijani citizen is in the focus of all our successes. Support by public of course, makes us stronger and inspires".