President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of bread and flour plant in Aghjabadi

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the inauguration of a bread and flour plant in Aghjabadi district.

Report informs, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state that there are more than 160 bread plants in Azerbaijan with 2,200 tons of daily production capacity.

The bread and flour plant in Aghjabadi district covers a total area of six hectares. The facility consists of two production areas. The National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support under the Ministry of Economy allocated a 1.4 million manat preferential loan for the construction of the plant with a total cost of 4 million manats. The daily production capacity of the plant is 20 tons. The plant manufactures 7 types of bread and 20 types of flour products.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the facility, watched the production process and viewed ready products.

The plant created 50 jobs, with average monthly salary being 400 AZN.