President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to commemorate Khojaly massacre victims

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the monument to the Khojaly genocide victims in the Khatai district on the 26th anniversary of the tragedy.

Report informs, a ceremonial guard of honor was lined up around the memorial.

President Ilham Aliyev put a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to Khojaly victims.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov and Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev laid flowers at the monument.

State and government officials, members of the Parliament, ministers, heads of committees and companies, representatives of the diplomatic corps, heads of religious confessions as well as Khojaly genocide survivors also placed flowers at the memorial.

Every year on February 26, all Azerbaijanis throughout the world commemorate the Khojaly tragedy with a heavy heart.

On February 25-26, 1992, Armenia’s armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the peaceful population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people (68 women, 26 children) still remains unknown.