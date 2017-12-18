President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2017 - UPDATED

© President.az

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, president of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev and first lady, member of the Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2017 at Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the exhibition "4th Islamic Solidarity Games through the eyes of Azerbaijani photographers" at the foyer of the National Olympic Committee.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

Then the award-giving ceremony was held.

President Ilham Aliyev presented badges and certificates of "Honored worker of physical culture and sport" title to Aghayar Akhundzade, Zemfira Meftahaddinova, Naghi Babayev, Firat Huseynov, Vagid Davudov, Garib Aliyev, and Kamal Ahmadov as well as badges and certificates of "Honored Journalist" title to Aslan Shiraliyev and "Honored Doctor" title to Kamil Isgandarov for their contributions to the development of physical culture and sport in Azerbaijan.

The head of state presented the Azerbaijani President`s honorary diplomas to Elkhan Mammadov, Tahir Gozal, and Farid Gayibov.

Ahad Abiyev received certificate of individual pension of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for his significant contribution to the development of physical culture and sport in the country.

NOC President`s honorary diplomas were given to Azar Hasanov, Namig Asgarov, Guloghlan Jabbarov, Khayal Ahmadov, Faig Hasanov, and Rasul Mammadov.

President Ilham Aliyev handed over certificates of new flats to a group of athletes and sport figures in recognition of their high achievements in 2017.

Member of the National Olympic Committee`s Executive Committee, the founder and director of Museum of Miniature Books, Honored Art Worker Zarifa Salakhova then presented keepsakes to President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

