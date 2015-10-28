President Ilham Aliyev attends the opening of Jeyranbatan water purification facility complex

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony to open Jeyranbatan ultra-filtration water purification facility complex of "Azersu" Open Joint-Stock Company has been held in Absheron district.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

The foundation stone of the complex, which has a capacity of 6.6 cubic meters per second or 570,000 cubic meters per day, was laid with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev on September 8, 2011.

The water processed in the complex is transmitted to consumers via Zira Jeyranbatan pipeline. The construction of the Jeyranbatan-Balakhani-Ramana-Gala part of the pipeline was completed in 2013, and Gala-Zira part was completed in 2014.

Jeyranbatan ultra-filtration water purification facility complex and the Jeyranbatan-Zira water pipeline project will provide regular and high-quality drinking water to residential areas in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

The head of state launched the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the opening ceremony.