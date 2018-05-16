President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of water purification facility complex in Nakhchivan

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Nakhchivan city water purification facility complex.

Report informs, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state of the complex.

The service area of the facility covers the city of Nakhchivan, Garakhanbayli, Garachuk, Bulgan, Hajiniyyat, Tumbul villages, and Shikhmahmud and Khalilli villages in Babak district.

The complex has a capacity of 32,000 cubic meters per day or 370 litres per second.

The implementation of the project will allow to irrigate 500 hectares of soil.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the complex.