President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new fountain complex "Swans" at Baku Boulevard

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of one of historical symbols of Baku Boulevard, fountain complex "Swans" has been held today.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the complex.

Built in 1960, “Swans” complex was replaced with a marble fountain installation when the Baku boulevard underwent major reconstruction in 2007.

The historic complex was restored on first lady, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s initiative.

Executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva about the restoration of the complex.

The project, which was implemented with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, saw the construction of a pool, 16 fountain poles, and seven swan statues in the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva also toured “Small Venetian Town” at the Seaside National Park.