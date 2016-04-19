President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new administrative building of Azeravtoyol OJSC

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new administrative building of Azeravtoyol OJSC, Report informs.

Chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the conditions created in the administrative building. The large-scale repair-construction and landscaping work was carried out in the area, which occupies a total area of 1.7 hectares. Under the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated March 9, 2016, Azeryolservis OJSC was renamed Azeravtoyol OJSC.

A bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev was installed in the building. There are photo stands reflecting the national leader's life and political activities, as well as President Ilham Aliyev`s attention to the development of road and transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The building has a canteen, 252-seat auditorium and elevators. There are also 210 cabinets for employees. The building was equipped with the most modern ventilation and fire protection systems.

High quality building materials were used in the construction of the building. The modern video observation and computer systems were installed here. The network of a new digital communication system was also established. The design of the roof of the building was completely renovated. The green areas were laid out in the area.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the staff success.