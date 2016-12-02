 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Zardab district for visit

    Head of state and his wife laid flowers at statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in central square of Zardab city

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have today arrived in Zardab district for a visit.

    Report informs, the head of state and his wife laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the central square of the city of Zardab.

    Head of Zardab District Executive Authority Lutvali Babayev informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work and projects carried out in the district in recent years.

