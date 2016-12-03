 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse inaugurated Flag Museum in Aghdam district

    Head of state cut ribbon symbolizing opening of Museum

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev anf his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of newly constructed Flag Museum in Guzanli, Aghdam district.

    Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Museum.

    President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva were informed that the construction work started this year. The museum occupies a total area of 300 square metres. All necessary conditions were created in the Museum where 146 exhibits can be showcased. The Flag Museum highlights different periods of Azerbaijan`s history, the flags and emblems of the states which existed in the territory of Azerbaijan, maps, constitutions, orders and medals as well as national symbols. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi