President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse inaugurated Flag Museum in Aghdam district

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev anf his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of newly constructed Flag Museum in Guzanli, Aghdam district.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the Museum.

President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva were informed that the construction work started this year. The museum occupies a total area of 300 square metres. All necessary conditions were created in the Museum where 146 exhibits can be showcased. The Flag Museum highlights different periods of Azerbaijan`s history, the flags and emblems of the states which existed in the territory of Azerbaijan, maps, constitutions, orders and medals as well as national symbols.