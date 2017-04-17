President Ilham Aliyev: 2017 will be very successful for Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said 2017 will be very successful for the country taking into account indicators of the first quarter of the year.

“The indicators of this year are truly pleasant. I have already said this, and I would like to repeat that the results of the first three months of this year inspire us very much. This once again demonstrated that the decisions we made and reforms we started in 2016 have produced wonderful results in a short space of time,” Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev told a republican conference of non-oil exporters in Yevlakh district.

The head of state said the non-oil sector of economy grew 2.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, calling this “a very good indicator”. “Our non-oil industry rose 2 per cent, agriculture increased 3.5 per cent.”

“More than 80,000 jobs were created in three months. Our trade turnover increased 15 per cent, exports saw a nearly 50 per cent growth, and imports fell 17 per cent. The export of agricultural products increased 44 per cent.” According to the head of state, Azerbaijan made a profit of one billion US dollars in the first quarter of the year. “Our foreign exchange reserves are growing. This positive dynamics allows us to say that we will achieve even greater outcomes this year,” Azerbaijani President added.