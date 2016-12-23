President: Smear campaign launched against Azerbaijan at First European Games 2015

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ “The First European Games 2015 in Baku have demonstrated sports development of our country.”

Report informs, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of National Olympic committee (NOC) said at the ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2016 organized by NOC.

The head of state stated that achieving second place in tough competition among all European countries is really a big victory, a feat. You all remember well, of course I also remember. Those who were carrying out dirty campaign against Azerbaijan managed from single center before, during and after the games, tried to discredit the games, put down our capacity and distort victory of our sportsmen. Our victory in Rio Summer Olympic Games is another adequate reply to these rumors. We achieved high sport results, at the same time, organization of these games were highly appreciated by international sport community. I attended many Summer Olympic Games. I can compare and say once again that the level of our organization of the games wasn’t lower than any of Summer Olympic Games. Many features of these games may serve as an example for Summer Olympic Games. I know that our experience is now being studied”.

“These are our sport results. We achieve remarkable victories in international tournaments, world championships, Olympic Games, at the same time we are able to organize big international tournaments. I want to remind you that we had only two years to prepare for European Games. In two years we completed the work that demanded long years, may be 7-8 years. Modern sport infrastructure in Baku was created or reconstructed for this games. Our sport facilities today serve our people, our sportsmen. Newly constructed Olympic Stadium, Water Sports Palace, Shooting Center, other reconstructed sports venues meet highest standards and we can host any international competition henceforth. Of course, European Games contributed to promotion of our country, and we took necessary steps to organizes international events in Baku”, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.