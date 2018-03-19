 Top
    President: Azerbaijan welcomes Novruz with brilliant results

    Our country is extensively developing

    Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan welcomes Novruz with brilliant results. Our country is extensively developing. The constructive work strengthens our country, increases the international authority of Azerbaijan. Internal situation is stable. The main guarantor of this stability is the Azerbaijani people."

    Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the nationwide festivities on national holiday of the Azerbaijani people, Novruz.

