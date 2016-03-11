Azerbaijani President awards servicemen of Internal Troops - LIST

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On awarding servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs".
Report informs, according to the order, in connection with the 24th anniversary of the Internal Troops of Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs servicemen were awarded for their participation in ensuring the territorial integrity of the state, bravery shown in combat, difference in performing official duties and assigned to military unit assignments.
"Motherland" Medal
Mammadov Ilgar Aydin - Major General.
Medal "For Courage"
Samedov Agshin Ingilab - Lieutenant (posthumously)
Hajiyev Gadir Faig - Sergeant (posthumously)
Huseynov Saleh Isi - Ordinary (posthumously).
Medal "For Military Merit"
Dashdamirov Chingiz Ali - Colonel
Ilmazov Ahliman Khalid - Colonel
Mammadov Shahin Ibrahim - Colonel
Aliyev Rahman Huseyn - Lieutenant-Colonel
Huseynov Mubariz Afig - Lieutenant-Colonel
Ibragimov Afer Hammed - Lieutenant-Colonel
Mammadov Yusif Miryagub - Lieutenant-Colonel
Mustafayev Rafet Komsomol - Lieutenant-Colonel
Pashayev Samad Hafiz - Lieutenant-Colonel
Samedov Sabuhi Azad - Lieutenant-Colonel
Usubov Shiraslan Musa - Lieutenant-Colonel
Asadov Zia Ramiz - Major
Vidadi Imanov Iman - Major
Qahramanov Hikmet Hasrat - Major
Mammadov Mushfig Gasham - Major
Staritskiy Vyacheslav Igorevich. - Major
Tagiyev Sadig Feyruz - Major
Zeynalov Mushvig Sovet - Major
Huseynov Emin Elchin - Captain
Khalilov Tabriz Muslim - Senior lieutenant
Mammadov Rashad Ashraf - Senior lieutenant.
