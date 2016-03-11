 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President awards servicemen of Internal Troops - LIST

    The order was signed in connection with 24th anniversary of the Internal Troops

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On awarding servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs".

    Report informs, according to the order, in connection with the 24th anniversary of the Internal Troops of Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs servicemen were awarded for their participation in ensuring the territorial integrity of the state, bravery shown in combat, difference in performing official duties and assigned to military unit assignments.

    "MotherlandMedal

    Mammadov Ilgar Aydin - Major General.

    Medal "For Courage"

    Samedov Agshin Ingilab - Lieutenant (posthumously)

    Hajiyev Gadir Faig - Sergeant (posthumously)

    Huseynov Saleh Isi - Ordinary (posthumously).

    Medal "For Military Merit"

    Dashdamirov Chingiz Ali - Colonel

    Ilmazov Ahliman Khalid - Colonel

    Mammadov Shahin Ibrahim - Colonel

    Aliyev Rahman Huseyn - Lieutenant-Colonel

    Huseynov Mubariz Afig - Lieutenant-Colonel

    Ibragimov Afer Hammed - Lieutenant-Colonel

    Mammadov Yusif Miryagub - Lieutenant-Colonel

    Mustafayev Rafet Komsomol - Lieutenant-Colonel

    Pashayev Samad Hafiz - Lieutenant-Colonel

    Samedov Sabuhi Azad - Lieutenant-Colonel

    Usubov Shiraslan Musa - Lieutenant-Colonel

    Asadov Zia Ramiz - Major

    Vidadi Imanov Iman - Major

    Qahramanov Hikmet Hasrat - Major

    Mammadov Mushfig Gasham - Major

    Staritskiy Vyacheslav Igorevich. - Major

    Tagiyev Sadig Feyruz - Major

    Zeynalov Mushvig Sovet - Major

    Huseynov Emin Elchin - Captain

    Khalilov Tabriz Muslim - Senior lieutenant

    Mammadov Rashad Ashraf - Senior lieutenant.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi