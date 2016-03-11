Azerbaijani President awards servicemen of Internal Troops - LIST

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On awarding servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs".

Report informs, according to the order, in connection with the 24th anniversary of the Internal Troops of Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs servicemen were awarded for their participation in ensuring the territorial integrity of the state, bravery shown in combat, difference in performing official duties and assigned to military unit assignments.

"Motherland" Medal

Mammadov Ilgar Aydin - Major General.

Medal "For Courage"

Samedov Agshin Ingilab - Lieutenant (posthumously)

Hajiyev Gadir Faig - Sergeant (posthumously)

Huseynov Saleh Isi - Ordinary (posthumously).

Medal "For Military Merit"

Dashdamirov Chingiz Ali - Colonel

Ilmazov Ahliman Khalid - Colonel

Mammadov Shahin Ibrahim - Colonel

Aliyev Rahman Huseyn - Lieutenant-Colonel

Huseynov Mubariz Afig - Lieutenant-Colonel

Ibragimov Afer Hammed - Lieutenant-Colonel

Mammadov Yusif Miryagub - Lieutenant-Colonel

Mustafayev Rafet Komsomol - Lieutenant-Colonel

Pashayev Samad Hafiz - Lieutenant-Colonel

Samedov Sabuhi Azad - Lieutenant-Colonel

Usubov Shiraslan Musa - Lieutenant-Colonel

Asadov Zia Ramiz - Major

Vidadi Imanov Iman - Major

Qahramanov Hikmet Hasrat - Major

Mammadov Mushfig Gasham - Major

Staritskiy Vyacheslav Igorevich. - Major

Tagiyev Sadig Feyruz - Major

Zeynalov Mushvig Sovet - Major

Huseynov Emin Elchin - Captain

Khalilov Tabriz Muslim - Senior lieutenant

Mammadov Rashad Ashraf - Senior lieutenant.