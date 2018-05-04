President attended the opening of highway in Khachmaz

© president.az

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev within the framework of his visit to Khachmaz, opened the Charkhy-Qalaghan-Haji-Khanlykoba-Sayad-Mammadkhanli highway after reconstruction and restoration works.

Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Motor Road Agency, Saleh Mammadov informed the President about the technical parameters of the new road.

President, Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.