President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, visited a military unit in the territory of Aghdam district on Wednesday.

Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Najmaddin Sadikov, reported to the head of state, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at the military unit.