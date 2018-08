Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Popular vote (referendum) to amend the Constitution of Azerbaijan scheduled for today, September 26 considered valid.

Report, under the Electoral Code, the referendum is considered valid in the case of participation of not less than 25% of the total number of voters in a single poll.

Voter turnout at 12:00 was 30.6% in a single poll.

That's to say, the referendum is considered valid.