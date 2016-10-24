Persons, manipulating sports events will be punished in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bans and new penalties are proposed in Azerbaijan in regard with manipulation of sports competitions, anti-propaganda and unlawful interference to the progress of the competitions.

Report informs, amendments to the Law 'On physical culture and sports', Criminal and Criminal Procedural Codes were discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Committee on Youth and Sports.

According to Article 40-2 (fight against manipulation of sports competitions) proposed to the law 'On physical culture and sports', manipulation of sports competitions are banned. Those, who violate the rules, will be fined from 3 000 AZN to 5 000 AZN or imprisoned to 3 to 6 years.

After discussion, the draft was recommended to plenary session of Milli Majlis.