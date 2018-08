Penalties for false testimony to increase 30-fold

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Penalties for false testimony increased 30-fold in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, penalty increase mentioned in new Administrative Offences Code (AOC).

After adoption of new code, penalty in the amount of 250 manats to 450 manats will be deducted for deliberate false testimony by witness, victim, expert or deliberate false opinion by expert or deliberate false translation by interpreter during proceeding on administrative offence cases or deliberate false translation during proceeding on execution of resolutions of court or other authorities.

These persons are warned currently or fined from 15 manats to 20 manats.