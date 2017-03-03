PA official: Young people have to consolidate around President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ “In first years of independence youth were attracted by marginal groups. Young people were removed from such jobs after Heydar Aliyev came to power in 1993.”

Report informs, deputy head of department of social and political issues of Presidential Administration Vugar Aliyev told at the conference “The role of the youth in fight against terrorism, extremism, and radicalism”.

He noted that under “Azerbaijani youth” we conceive people defending our borders, winning at sport competitions and being active in number of issues: “Youth is supported in Azerbaijan. Young people have to consolidate around President Ilham Aliyev. Political stability in our country is an example for the world. This political stability became possible as a result of pragmatic, long-sighted policy carried out by President Ilham Aliyev”.

PA official told that Azerbaijan pays attention to mass media sector: “Today Azerbaijan has hundreds of newspapers, information portals, television channels. Freedom of speech and expression provides conditions for everybody. Young journalists should master examples of professional journalism”.