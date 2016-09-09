Baku police summons organizers of National Council rally

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Organizers of the National Council rally on September 11 have been summoned to the Baku Main Police Department (BMPD).

A member of the National Council Coordination Center Eldaniz Guliyev told Report.

He said that they will be at the Baku Main Police Department today at 17:00 pm. E.Guliyev stated that the summon is related to the rally.

He also added that Baku City Executive Power has proposed to organize the rally earlier: 'We have discussed this issue in the Coordination Council of the National Council and decided not to change the time'.

Notably, the National Council intends to hold a rally on September 11 from 17:00 pm to 19:00 pm at the stadium of Yasamal Sports and Health Complex (former 'Məhsul'). The Baku City Executive Power has agreed to organization of the rally.