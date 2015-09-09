Two new courthouses will be opened in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Opening of two new courthouses will be held in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the building, constructed in the framework of Sabunchu court complex, will be put in commission. Sabunchu District Court of Baku and Baku Administrative-Economic Court No. 2 will be located in this judicial complex, located in the village of Bakikhanov.

The opening of the complex is scheduled for September 10.

The Sabunchu project court complex was carried out under the project of "Modernization of the justice system", funded by the Government of Azerbaijan jointly with the World Bank and implemented by the Ministry of Justice. Construction of the court complex was started in 2012.