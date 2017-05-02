Ogtay Asadov: Wrong step taken against Turkey at PACE spring session

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Wrong step was taken against Turkey at spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE”. They shifted Turkey from post-monitoring to monitoring”.

Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Oqtay Asadov said at today's plenary session.

He said that Turkey is one of the founders of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Samad Seyidov has also criticized PACE’s step. He accused PACE ofdouble standards: “PACE’S approach to the issues with double standards has reached a peak. A report prepared on Turkey.

13 years ago Turkey was shifted from monitoring to post-monitoring. And again returned to monitoring during the spring session. Turkish politicians said they are ready to exchange views. By this step they are trying to separate Turkey from Europe.

S. Seyidov noted that situation in the Council of Europe shows that there is a crisis here.