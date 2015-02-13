Ogtay Asadov comments absence of some parties in meeting of government and opposition parties

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The exchange views on the dialogue, which held yesterday between government and opposition parties at today's plenary meeting of Milli Mejlis is going on.

Report informs, the chairman of Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (WAPFP) Gudrat Hasanguliyev appreciated this dialogue. He stated that some political parties attempt to cast a shadow to this meeting:

"However, they will gain nothing. Because the meeting will positively influence to the political system in the country, the development of democracy".

Speaker Ogtay Asadov also appreciated the ruling and opposition dialogue: "Political parties always propose to hold dialogue but when the meeting takes place they express their negative opinion. They are not under the shadow but under the root."