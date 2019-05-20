Head of Sector: “Presidential Decree identifies specific tasks for each area”

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/4a9b3cd24573b539aba93f255d387a19/b6827c3f-1966-49d2-aede-151235e644c9_292.jpg

"Today, reforms continue in all spheres in Azerbaijan. An appropriate Decree has been signed to introduce novelties in a judicial-legal field," Head of Legal Services Sector of the Department of Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vusal Isayev said.

He said that one of the main directions in the Decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev is to create conditions for the development of entrepreneurship: "Recent reforms have given grounds to say that there is a need to support the ongoing reforms in the judicial system. The main purpose of the Decree is to ensure the effectiveness of justice, to ensure access to justice, and to increase the authority of the courts."

According to him, the Decree defines concrete tasks for each area.