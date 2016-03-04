 Top
    Number of inspections carried out in Azerbaijan in sphere of business, reduced by 10 times

    This occurred after the entry into force of the law adopted on the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

    Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Over the next two months after the adoption of the law on "Suspension of inspections related to entrepreneurial activity" by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the number of inspections reduced by 10 times compared to the same period in 2014.

    Report informs, information on this issue is reflected in the statement of the Cabinet of Ministers of activities for 2015.

    It should be noted that the law on " Suspension of inspections related to entrepreneurial activity " entered into force on 1 November 2015.

